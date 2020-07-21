REVIEW: Dave Miller by Dave Miller

Dave Miller, Dave Miller (Tompkins Square)

There are several above-the-line qualifiers to Chicago-based guitarist Dave Miller’s new album that could be misleading. He’s a guitarist who has logged plenty of time in avant-garde and jazz outfits in Chicago, a city that has produced a long line of harsh, microtonal shredders with a penchant for inaccessible experimental music. The promotional notes cite Neil Young and Marc Ribot as influences, which suggests a certain amount of fuzzed out sloppiness. Instead, Miller’s self-titled plays like the psychedelic record Booker T and the MGs never made. Filled with loping grooves and tight-as-a-drum melodies, the record is a showcase not just for Miller’s garage-bound shredding but also for his more down-the-middle jazzy fretwork. Just when its studied library-music grooves start to feel like they might get repetitive, Miller busts out a new trick. 8/10 Trial Track: “Bison Boom” (Alex Rose)

“Bison Boom” (Tompkins Square)

Dave Miller website

