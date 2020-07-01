55,458 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

There are 27,299 cases of COVID-19 in Montreal: Quebec update

For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.

UPDATED July 1, 2020, 12:21 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 55,458 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 27,299 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 60

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 330

Capitale-Nationale 1845

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2045

Estrie 960

Montreal 27,299

Outaouais 586

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 172

Côte-Nord 119

Nord-du-Québec 8

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 189

Chaudière-Appalaches 521

Laval 5795

Lanaudière 4217

Laurentides 3434

Montérégie 7830

Nunavik 16

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10

Outside Quebec 17

Region to be determined 5

There have been 5,503 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

* Please note that the above map reflects the regions in Quebec with cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including Montreal and Laval.

Cases of COVID-19 in Montreal (Quebec region update)