For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.
UPDATED July 1, 2020, 12:21 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 55,458 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 27,299 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:
Bas-Saint-Laurent 60
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 330
Capitale-Nationale 1845
Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2045
Estrie 960
Montreal 27,299
Outaouais 586
Abitibi-Témiscamingue 172
Côte-Nord 119
Nord-du-Québec 8
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 189
Chaudière-Appalaches 521
Laval 5795
Lanaudière 4217
Laurentides 3434
Montérégie 7830
Nunavik 16
Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10
Outside Quebec 17
Region to be determined 5
There have been 5,503 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.
Cases of COVID-19 in Montreal (Quebec region update)