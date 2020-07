POP Montreal and Swing Left will be presenting another performance from American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen on July 14. The show, which is called Cosmic Stream 2, will also feature Hand Habits and be live-streamed through NoonChorus from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, NC. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET and tickets cost $15. ■

For more details on the show, visit the POP Montreal website.

