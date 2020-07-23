PHOTOS: Avenue Mont-Royal gets a makeover for the summer

Today Avenue Mont-Royal unveiled a makeover for this summer of physical distancing and safe shopping and promenading. A three-kilometre stretch of the commercial artery in the heart of Montreal has been redesigned by artist collectives Castor & Pollux, In Time and Place, Îlot 84, le Comité and MU, at the invitation of the avenue’s merchants association (SDAMR) and the Plateau borough.

“In this urban laboratory, the challenge was to succeed in maintaining significant human experiences while respecting physical distancing. While the Avenue Mont-Royal is recognized for its large artistic and commercial gatherings, and the close relationship that residents of the neighbourhood maintain with their merchants.” —Claude Rainville, director general of the SDAMR

See more photos of the new structures and street murals (taken by LaTrompette Studio) here:

By Castor & Pollux, In Time and Place, Îlot 84, le Comité and MU

Terrasses on the redesigned commercial artery in Montreal’s Plateau

See more about the businesses and art on Avenue Mont-Royal here.

See more Montreal life coverage in our Life section.