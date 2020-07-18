PHOTOS: 44th Anniversary of the Montreal Summer Olympics

This weekend marks the 44th anniversary of the beginning of the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. To honour the anniversary, Montreal Olympic Park has released a photo gallery with some great shots from the opening ceremony of the Games. You can also see an incredible rare overhead photo of a tower-less Olympic Stadium (the tower component was only completed in 1987).

The logo of the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal

We’re really missing the Olympics, which were supposed to start next week in Tokyo, but have been pushed back to July 23, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll stay current on any news or info regarding the lead-up to the next Olympics. For now, check out the photos below to get a cool glimpse of the opening ceremony in Montreal.

