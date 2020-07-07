40 monuments across the country did the same.

Olympic Stadium Tower in Montreal lit up green tonight for a good cause

Parc Olympique just shared a photo of the Olympic Stadium Tower in Montreal, which has lit up green tonight, along with 40 other landmarks across Canada, in honour of National Injury Prevention Day. The day aims to bring awareness to the 250,000 injuries that happen every year across the country. The post also tagged Parachute Canada, a national “organization dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives.” For more on National Injury Prevention Day and Parachute Canada, please click here.

