Office workers in Quebec can return to work with up to 25% per office

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet has announced that office workplaces can resume activity with up to 25% of their employees. Working from home and by phone/online continues to be highly recommended by public health authorities. Public health in Quebec also recommends prioritizing the return to work of employees in offices who provide direct service to the public or those for whom working at home with family is difficult.

