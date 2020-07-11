Nunavut Day marks 21st anniversary of territory’s Land Claims Agreement

Thursday was Nunavut Day, a public holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the Nunavut Act, which eventually led to the territory’s separation from the Northwest Territories. While Nunavut only came to be its own territory on April 1, 1999, the Nunavummiut choose to celebrate on July 9 because of the significance of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, which was signed on the same day in 1993.

Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal released a statement below, celebrating the Nunavummiut’s strength and resilience, while acknowledging their pursuit of self-determination. To read the full joint statement between Dan Vandal, as well as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller, please click here.

On #NunavutDay, we recognize the contributions of Nunavummiut in Canada, celebrate the rich history, and honour the strength, resilience and leadership of Inuit. Happy #NunavutDay to everyone celebrating in Nunavut and right across the country! https://t.co/LjAZ1Sn4IX — Dan Vandal (@stbstvdan) July 9, 2020 Nunavut Day, the anniversary of the territory’s Land Claims Agreement, is celebrated by the Nunavummiut on July 9

