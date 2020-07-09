New York City paints Black Lives Matter on 5th Ave. outside Trump Tower

New York City has just shut down 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower to have a Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street. The mural directly faces Trump Tower and is clearly a message about Trump’s inaction on police brutality and his divisive rhetoric regarding racism in America. Check out the video below, where you can see New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio helping paint the Black Lives Matter mural.

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio helps paint the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/znFVt7XC8P — The Recount (@therecount) July 9, 2020 New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio helps paint a Black Lives Matter mural on 5th Ave. outside Trump Tower

