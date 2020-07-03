New Werner Herzog film Family Romance, LLC free on Mubi today + Q&A

Mubi is showing the new Werner Herzog film Family Romance, LLC in a free preview today, followed by a Q&A with the acclaimed director. The movie, which walks the line between fiction and documentary, premiered at Cannes in 2019, and features non-professional Japanese actors. You can take a look at the trailer for Family Romance, LLC by Werner Hergog below, and RSVP for the virtual event here.

“MUBI is ecstatic to take you on a surreal new adventure with indefatigable globetrotting auteur, Werner Herzog. Filmed guerrilla-style in Japan, Herzog’s unique dramatization of the real phenomenon of renting family members and social stand-ins explores the uncanny essence of human relationships.” —Mubi on Family Romance, LLC

