Nacarat Terrace at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal to reopen July 23

Nacarat Terrace, the bar at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel, has announced they will be reopening on Saturday, July 23. The beautiful terrasse with great views of downtown Montreal is known for its cocktails, and was recently voted in the Best Hotel Bar or Restaurant category in this year’s Best of MTL. Nacarat Terrace will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The bar recommends that you make a reservation prior to arrival.

To see their menus, and for more information about their reopening, please visit the Nacarat website.

