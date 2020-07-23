Montreal Symphony Orchestra announces benefit concert at Trudeau airport

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will be performing a benefit concert at Trudeau International Airport on Aug. 5. The concert, which is called the OSM Classical Flight, will be in drive-in format, where patrons can enjoy the very unique experience in the comfort of their own cars, following health and safety guidelines. The program will be led by Jacques Lacombe, who will conduct Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary, as well as Ravel’s Le tombeau de Couperin and Mozart’s Don Giovanni and The Magic Flute.

The benefit concert starts at 9 p.m. and will take place in the airport parking lot, where there is space for up to 550 cars. While the stage will be visible from all locations, giant screens will also be installed to enhance the experience. The price of tickets starts at $100 per vehicle (max four people in each car) and run up to $500 for the First class package, which includes access to the best locations on the site, priority exit from the site and a gift basket.

“Like the entire cultural sector, the OSM has been going through an unprecedented crisis since the start of this global pandemic. The season ended abruptly in mid-March and the summer season was canceled, totaling over 75 concerts. By participating in the OSM Classical Flight, you are supporting the Orchestra, among other things, in the pursuit of its mission of accessibility and education, but even more, in these times of global health crisis, your donation gives it the opportunity to reinvent by developing initiatives that allow it to maintain its essential link with the community.“ —OSM on the Classical Flight benefit concert

For more details, and to book tickets, please visit the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) website.

For more on the arts in Montreal, please visit the Arts section.