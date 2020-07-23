Montreal songs for the summer of 2020

You don’t need me to tell you this isn’t your typical summer. If you want to know what’s big musically in town in the summertime, you can usually just hear it in the air: blaring from a car with the windows rolled down, a portable speaker in the park, an outdoor show or DJ set.

This summer, I’m fully hibernating in NDG, and other than the guy who blasts dancehall classics from his apartment across the street, I’m not exposed to what other people are vibing on. Last time I saw a DJ get a rise from the crowd, she played Roddy Ricch. It’s been a minute.

So instead of an undeniable, galvanizing hit, your song of the summer for 2020 will likely be something a little more personal. Something you listen to while making brunch or on your evening stroll.

With that in mind, here are 14 Montreal songs for 2020 to accompany your hot summer days and nights.

“Champion Freestyle” by King Fali

Leave it to a Sherbrooke teenager to show us the way. Already the king of the schoolyard and ready for more.

“All Up to You” by Shay Lia

The smooth R&B singer never seems to be in much of a hurry, and on this sundown summer cut, the patient approach pays off. Prepare to be transported.

“Duh” by Sankya (feat. Jayne)

A withering takedown of all the penniless dudes who don’t measure up from a pair of fiery MCs in a Corvette? Duh.

“Golosa” by Isabella Lovestory

Prepare to perreo courtesy of this larger than life reggaeton rush that deftly plays around with tropes.

“How Did Maky Get This Hot?” by Maky Lavender

How did Montreal get this hot? The perfect soundtrack to heatwave after heatwave from an industrious West Islander, who’s already dropped an album, a mixtape, some features and this single in 2020.

“Sizzlin’” by Aiza

A playful Cardi callback about cooking up some summer fun from the accomplished singer and actress.

“I Just Bought Another Neck” by Nate Husser

I don’t go out unless it’s to walk the dog these days, but I almost ended my self-imposed exile to see Husser’s impromptu gig at Oscar Peterson Park.

“N H T K” by Just J (feat. Deidra Chois and Eva Balmir)

For his hip-hop debut, the talented Blackout theatre star takes us on an upbeat stroll on the down low along Mont Royal Ave.

“Slurpee” by Zach Zoya

Get sloched by the sour tongued Rouynorandien.

“Arriba” by DARY

If you’re as disappointed as I am that PNL couldn’t tour this summer, sit back, put on this fantastic “Hasta la Vista”-inspired track from the Saint-Lau rapper, and dream away.

“Can We Be Friends?” by Claire Ridgely

Irresistible dance pop from pals Ridgely and Oscar Louis that subtly shares a powerful message about overcoming a traumatic incident.

“Pescador” by Ramon Chicharron (feat. Zalama Crew)

Even if you can’t take a trip, sometimes an afternoon at the market can feel like a small getaway. The dream fisherman goes down smooth like a good mezcal.

“Sans Landemain” by Imposs (feat. Marie-Mai)

If anyone deserves the glossy Banx and Ranx/Marie-Mai industry push to kick off act two of an already illustrious career, it’s the Muzion cofounder.

“Ciel” by Fouki (feat. Alicia Moffet)

What might’ve been? This song would’ve been everywhere in 2020. Will probably still be around in 2021.

