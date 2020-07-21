Montreal Planetarium

The Montreal Planetarium is back, baby!

by CultMTL

Three new double programs to entertain Montrealers till Sept. 8.

Last Monday Espace pour la vie announced that the Planetarium in Montreal had reopened with three double-bill of programs of films related to astronomy. With a maximum of 30 people per screening to allow for recommended physical distancing, viewers can enjoy the family-oriented bill of Polaris and Lucia and the Secret of Shooting Stars, Passport to the Universe and One Day on Mars or Continuum and Aurora.

Le #PlanétariumRioTintoAlcan ouvre aujourd’hui. Nous avons très hâte de vous revoir! N’oubliez pas d’acheter vos billets en ligne et de bien lire les nouvelles mesures en place avant votre visite. À noter que le port du couvre-visage est obligatoire au Planétarium. 😷⁠ ⁠ 👉 Cliquez sur le lien dans la bio @espacepourlavie pour connaître les nouvelles mesures en place avant de vous déplacer.⁠ ⁠ *****⁠ The #PlanétariumRioTintoAlcan reopens today. We look forward to seeing you again! Our team is working hard to make your visit pleasant and safe. Remember to buy your tickets online and carefully read the new measures put in place before your visit. Note that wearing a mask is mandatory at the Planetarium. 😷⁠ ⁠ 👉Click link in @espacepourlavie bio to read carefully the new measures put in place before your visit.⁠ ⁠ #reopening #réouverture #postcovid19

Espace pour la vie announces the reopening of the Montreal Planetarium

For the schedule and to reserve tickets in advance, see the Espace pour la vie Planetarium website.

