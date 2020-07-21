The Montreal Planetarium is back, baby!

From the Origins exhibition at the Planetarium, by Olivier Grunewald

Last Monday Espace pour la vie announced that the Planetarium in Montreal had reopened with three double-bill of programs of films related to astronomy. With a maximum of 30 people per screening to allow for recommended physical distancing, viewers can enjoy the family-oriented bill of Polaris and Lucia and the Secret of Shooting Stars, Passport to the Universe and One Day on Mars or Continuum and Aurora.

For the schedule and to reserve tickets in advance, see the Espace pour la vie Planetarium website.

