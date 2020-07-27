Montreal Orchestre Metropolitain launches A Summer of Beethoven July 31

Online concerts will be available exclusively on Deutsche Grammophon Premium.

Before the scheduled start of the 2020-21 season for the Orchestre Metropolitain in September, the Montreal orchestra will be performing eight Beethoven symphonies in a series of four concerts to be streamed exclusively by the DG Stage platform of Deutsche Grammophon Premium. Tickets for access to the streaming concerts, which run from July 31 to Aug. 23, cost 9.90 Euros. The series begins on Friday, July 31 at 2 p.m. EDT with Symphonies No. 2 and 4.

For more details about the Orchestre Metropolitain concerts and to buy tickets via Deutsche Grammophon, visit the OM website.

