Montreal Improv is closing permanently

“Thank you for your energy, your passion and your support.”

Local improvised-theatre organization Montreal Improv is closing its two spaces on St-Laurent Blvd., and ceasing its classes and performances.

Their Instagram statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce today that Montreal Improv will be permanently ceasing its operations.”

According to their press release, “Despite our best efforts to navigate the effects, restrictions and uncertainties resulting from the current Covid-19 health crisis, we were unable to develop a realistic plan to place the theatre on a viable economic footing for the future.”

The statement continues: “We know that the community exists regardless of whether or not Montreal Improv exists as an entity and whether or not there is currently a physical location for all of us to meet. At some point in the future, the conditions will be right for a new organization to fill the void created by Montreal Improv’s closure. We look forward to that day.”

Their Instagram statement concludes: “We would like to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for your energy, your passion and your support of Montreal Improv.”

Read the full statement here.

For more Montreal theatre coverage, see the Theatre section.