Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry salutes Black Lives Matter

“That was to pay tribute and show support for the cause.”

Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry took a knee ahead of the team’s debut match on Thursday night at the MLS Is Back soccer tournament in Orlando, Florida. As other teams have done in the tournament’s previous two matches on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Montreal Impact players wore Black Lives Matter t-shirts before play began and Thierry Henry kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, paying tribute to George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, re-igniting the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide.

“I sat down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, I guess you guys know why,” Henry told reporters at a press conference following the match. “That was to pay tribute and show support for the cause.”

✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@ThierryHenry took a knee for the first 8:46 in memory of George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ddn1TYOu1T — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2020

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻#BlackLivesMatter #IMFC pic.twitter.com/nNOTt81bpJ — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 9, 2020 Montreal Impact players in Black Lives Matter shirts

For the cause. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@ThierryHenry x #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YKFy51z3Ic — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2020 Thierry Henry on his tribute to George Floyd and support for Black Lives Matter

The Montreal Impact unfortunately lost the match against New England Revolution last night. They’re scheduled to face Toronto FC on July 15 and D.C. United on July 21. The MLS Is Back tournament is following the structure of the FIFA World Cup.

