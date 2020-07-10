Montreal hipster diner Nouveau Palais has reopened on Bernard

Home of one of the city’s best burgers.

Montreal hipster diner Nouveau Palais has reopened their Bernard restaurant tonight, Friday, July 10 with safety measures in effect. As you can see in the posts below, Plexiglas barriers have been installed between booths (and a mask has been placed on their fox).

The Montreal diner, which was ranked in the Top 5 in both Best Burger (it’s amazing!) and Best Late-Night Eats in this year’s Best of MTL, will be open tonight till 10 p.m. The other location on Papineau has been open since June 25.

Le Nouveau Palais Bernard est prêt a vous accuiellir Posted by Nouveau Palais on Friday, July 10, 2020 Montreal hipster diner Nouveau Palais reopened their Bernard restaurant today

Nouveau Palais is located a 281 Bernard. For more details, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.