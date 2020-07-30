MTL en Arts calls for submissions for its virtual exhibition in August

Like so many Montreal summer events, contemporary art festival MTL en Arts has modified its MO for 2020. They’ve put out a call for artists for its upcoming virtual exhibition and online boutique (Aug. 17 to 31) as well as their live auction (Sept. 1 to 13). The work of 60 artists will be chosen by a jury of peers from among the applications that arrive by Aug. 5.

“Despite the cancellation of the festival announced last April, it is essential for us to continue to support the work of more than 60 local visual artists, especially in these difficult times.” —Stéphane Mabilais, MTL en Arts general director

See application guidelines and more details about the virtual exhibition and online auction here.

