WATCH: Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy on how he deals with “Karens”

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy just shared a video compilation of clips demonstrating how he deals with “Karens” at his comedy shows. For people unfamiliar with the term “Karen,” according to Urban Dictionary it’s a name used to describe “rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle aged white women.” In recent months, the term has been used specifically to refer to racist white women captured in viral videos.

As always with Sugar Sammy, the video does not disappoint. Check it out in the link below. ■

This is how I deal with Karens at my show

This is how I deal with Karens at my show

#KarenStrikesAgain #Karens #karensgoingwild pic.twitter.com/VDhjQk24YC — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) July 6, 2020

