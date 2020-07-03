“As people around the world emerge from isolation, there is a shared pulse of awareness and concern.”

CCA hosts a digital event on life after lockdown, The Self Is Not Enough

Montreal’s Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) remains closed for now but is hosting a digital event on July 9 entitled The Self Is Not Enough, “featuring thoughts from a group of curious and provocative minds on living together after lockdown.”

The film’s participants and their perspectives, as described on the CCA website, are as follows:

“Kayoko Ota reports on Tokyo and anticipating the next disaster; Martin Huberman finds unusual solidarity in Buenos Aires; Doreen Adengo describes unequal effects in Kampala; and Guido Beltramini reflects on the health infrastructure of Vicenza.

“Then we spoke with sociologist Eric Klinenberg, who is in favour of social solidarity rather than social distancing; architect Sam Chermayeff, whose projects investigate sharing and sociability at scales ranging from a table to an apartment building; and Greg Lynn and Nicholas Negroponte, about potential transformations to come, roles for technology, and whether we will ever use elevators again.

The Self Is Not Enough also includes input from the CCA’s young researchers, aged 13-16.

The film (in English with French subtitles) can be viewed on Thursday, July 9 at 2 p.m. on YouTube and 6 p.m. on Facebook, and will be followed by a live chat. ■

For more about The Self Is Not Enough event, visit the CCA website.

