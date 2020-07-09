Parc at Midnight resumes with Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Cinéma du Parc will be relaunching their Parc at Midnight movie series with Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Blade Runner: The Final Cut. Easily the best version of Blade Runner, The Final Cut will screen at 9:30 p.m. from July 10 to 12. Some other movies that have been announced for Parc at Midnight include Holy Motors, Ringu (EST), Crash, Dogtooth (EST), Donnie Darko, The House by the Cemetery and Roar. For the complete schedule, please visit the Cinéma du Parc website.

“The Parc at Midnight cycle is back in 2020 to offer you even more diverse programming. A series of nocturnal screenings in the great tradition of the famous rep-house ‘midnight movies’ of the ’70s.” —Cinéma du Parc

