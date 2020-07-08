Free mental health support is available through Wellness Together Canada

“We’re all going through this together, and we believe that mental health is a journey, not a destination.”

The federal government has launched a portal dedicated to helping people in Canada with mental health concerns. Wellness Together Canada provides mental health support directly to Canadians through free counselling services provided by Homewood Health.

The first step of support involves a self-assessment, which is advertised as only taking five minutes (it does, we took the assessment). You’re asked a series of 26 multiple choice questions, with some rating-scale questions, across three different categories: mood, well-being and functioning. Some examples include include how often over the past two weeks you have been “feeling down, depressed or hopeless,” how often “you feel loved” and whether your mental health has “impaired your home management (cleaning, tidying, cooking, looking after home or children, paying bills).”

Once the assessment is complete, you’re given scores based on three aspects mentioned above, which can then be of assistance in treating specific mental health concerns. As explained on the Wellness Together Canada website, you can arrange for a counselling session that aims to “address a specific need” and “develop a plan that uses your strengths and resources for you to get back on track.” To set up a counselling session, you can call Homewood Health at 1-866-585-0445. You can also text COVID to 741741 to reach a volunteer crisis responder with support training.

“Wellness Together Canada was funded by the Government of Canada in response to the unprecedented rise in mental distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are being challenged like never before due to isolation, physical health concerns, substance use concerns, financial and employment uncertainty, and the emotional dialogue around racial equality. We’re all going through this together, and we believe that mental health is a journey, not a destination. Each day, we can take a step for our own wellbeing. Wellness Together Canada is here to support everybody on that journey.”

For more details on Wellness Together Canada, and to take the self-assessment, please visit their website.

The @CdnTogether platform provides support for all Canadians during these difficult times. Know that you are not alone, even though you may be feeling isolated or anxious. Support is available around the clock. Click the link: https://t.co/sFlIx0GhaL pic.twitter.com/3BQ29LfIJu — Mona Fortier (@MonaFortier) July 7, 2020

