The mayor mom-ed out in her message this morning.

Mayor Valérie Plante on Canada Day and Moving Day in Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just released a statement celebrating Canada Day in the city. She also reminded Montrealers, especially those who are moving today (since today is also moving day in Montreal) to stay hydrated, and then used a series of emojis. Classic mom move 😉. Happy Canada Day!

“Happy Canada Day to Montrealers who are celebrating at home, and Happy Moving Day to those moving into their new home (respecting public health measures)! On this hot and sunny July 1st, don’t forget to hydrate yourself!”

Bonne fête du Canada aux Montréalais•es qui célèbrent à la maison et bon déménagement, dans le respect des mesures de santé publique, à celles et ceux qui emménagent dans leur nouveau chez-soi! En ce 1er juillet chaud et ensoleillé, n'oubliez pas de bien vous hydrater! 🇨🇦 ☀️💧

