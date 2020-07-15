5 cool new movies coming soon from Montreal’s les Films du 3 mars

Montreal independent-film distributor les Films du 3 mars (F3M) has announced five new titles coming to theatres this summer.

“Jongué, a Nomad’s Journey (Carlos Ferrand), on the life and legacy of Montreal writer-photographer Serge-Emmanuel Jongué (out July 24); Sisterhood (Maxime Faure), about resolutely feminist nuns; Champions (Helgi Piccinin), which follows two athletes like no other in their ascent to the Special Olympics World Games; I Might Be Dead By Tomorrow (Steve Patry), which plunges us into the Montreal night, in the footsteps of street workers; and Passage (Sarah Baril Gaudet) which paints a poetic portrait of two teenagers on the eve of their inevitable departure from remote area of Temiscamingue.”

Jongué, a Nomad’s Journey by Carlos Ferrand, c/o les Films du 3 mars (July 24)

See the trailer for Champions below:

F3M, founded in 2005, has remained active during the COVID-19 pandemic, making over 150 films available to stream from their online platform free of charge. The company has a number of promising documentaries in post-production, including No Ordinary Man (Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt), featuring acclaimed trans culture makers as they reckon with the life and death of 1940s jazz musician Billy Tipton; as well as The End of Wonderland (Laurence Turcotte-Fraser), which retraces the journey of Tara, a transgender model and artist of the burlesque, fetish and erotic scene of the ’90s.

For more information about upcoming releases and streaming catalogue, visit the F3M website.

