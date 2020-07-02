La Chapelle has revealed a huge lineup of 175 artists for their 30th season

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines in Montreal has just announced a massive lineup of 175 artists for the upcoming 30th season, which will begin on Sept. 8. At the same time, the performing arts company has introduced a new promotion whereby patrons can purchase tickets to 10 shows for $150. This promotion ends on Aug. 31 and also includes exclusivity for the full unveiling of the program on Sept. 1; priority to reserve seats will also be available from Sept. 1 to 7 (either all at once of gradually.)

