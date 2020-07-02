Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

UPDATED: The Guardian reported earlier today that Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire, and will appear in a federal court in New York later today. Maxwell is known for being the girlfriend/best friend/accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous U.S. billionaire and convicted sex offender — he committed suicide in prison in Aug. 2019.

There are currently six charges against Maxwell, four of which relate to recruiting minors to engage in illegal sex acts between 1994 and 1997. The other two are perjury charges.

The Netflix documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich opened many people’s eyes to the abuse and trafficking of young girls that both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Mawell (allegedly) engaged in. ■

