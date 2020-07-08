Jean-Doré Beach in Montreal reopening this weekend

Parc Jean-Drapeau announced today that the Jean-Doré Beach on Ile Notre Dame will be reopening on Saturday, July 11, with Écorécréo renting out canoes, kayaks and pedal boats and Aquazilla available for family water park activities (the latter as of July 15). More details here:

“Again this summer, the parc will be the perfect spot for everyone, whether it’s to loll in the sun, organize a sand-castle-making contest or a family picnic, enjoy a relaxing time amid nature or simply to stretch out near a refreshing body of water.

“Whether you’re an athlete or a casual swimmer, the Parc is also laying out, in the lake sector of the Beach, a 300-metre course for open-water swimming. With three well-marked lanes, the set-up is ideal, both for competitive training and an introduction to the sport, while allowing swimmers to enjoy this body of water at a whole other level. Please note that, to maintain the recommended 10-metre physical distancing between swimmers, the capacity of each course is limited to 30 people/beach time.



“Visitors are now required to reserve a beach time in the morning or afternoon, and they must be there at the appointed time, since the arrival times have been slightly staggered to ease gatherings at the entrance. A one-hour interval between the two time periods is scheduled, so that the site can be thoroughly disinfected.”

For more details about Jean-Doré Beach and to reserve online, visit the Parc Jean-Drapeau web site.

