Hollywood, surrealism and drag inspired Galerie Blanc’s Village Motel

Montreal art space Galerie Blanc has launched its fourth season with the Village Motel exhibition, curated by gallery co-founder Alexandre Berthiaume and featuring work by artists Christo & Andrew, Noah Kalina, Geneviève Gaignard, Elise Mesner and Maya Fuhr.

“They all take a critical look at the past 60 years of popular culture. These international artists use the clichés of the past to express their current experiences. Everyone questions the notions of beauty that this culture brings by distorting and exaggerating its norms. The title, associated with the installation and the use of obsolete wallpapers, aims to transport the visitor and offers a version of the world in all its absurdity.” —Galerie Blanc on Village Motel

