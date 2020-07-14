Festival du nouveau cinéma Netflix
Festival du nouveau cinéma & Netflix call for projects

by CultMTL

With some financial aid for filmmakers.

Montreal’s Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC) has teamed up with Netflix to assist filmmakers who mare making their first feature- or medium-length films. As part of the FNC Forum, the festival’s professional platform — which runs online for the duration of the festival, Oct. 8–18 — eight projects will be selected from the submissions, the filmmakers will be invited to deliver seven-minute pitches to a panel of experts and the best pitch will receive a $10,000 grant from Netflix. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 21.

Festival du nouveau cinéma and Netflix are also collaborating on another call for projects (due July 20) designed to assist producers and directors with films that are currently in the editing phase. For more details about First Cut Lab, please visit the FNC website, or check out the post below.

Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC) x Netflix

