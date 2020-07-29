Dan Levy: Schitt’s Creek was a success “when Canada loved it from day 1”

The CBC series has been nominated for 15 Emmys.

Yesterday the crew behind Schitt’s Creek got a major nod from the Emmys, who announced their 2019-2020 awards nominations. The beloved CBC sitcom, which had its series finale in April after six seasons, netted 15 Emmy nominations, including acting noms for all four leads. When reach for comment by eTalk, series co-creator, writer and actor Dan Levy said that he felt the show was successful when it was initially embraced by Canadians, and that the international fandom (and awards attention) it’s earned in recent years was “icing on the cake.” Listen to his commentary below:

In other Emmy news, Montreal native Antoni Porowski was nominated for best reality program host for his work on Queer Eye.

The 72nd annual Emmy awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 20.

See the full list of Emmy nominations here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.