COVID-19 masks for the Sikh community

British designer Sunnie Delilah, owner of Delilah’s Dressing Room, has created a COVID-19 mask for men who wear turbans or have beards, for whom other mask designs are insufficient. As reported by the BBC, Delilah had Sikh men in mind when she designed the masks, which are long enough to cover beards (with a pouch of sorts for the beard) and have elastic straps that can stretch across the back of a turban.

“For men that is generally wear turbans, you can’t really put elastics over the ears because your ears are covered,” said Delilah, “and if you’ve got a long beard, your mask only covers a proportion of your face.”

A child in Malaysia, meanwhile, designed another type of mask for Sikh men after watching his father struggle with conventional masks. This one, which also works with hijabs, is fitted with a strap extender:

Deaf mute child makes strap extender to fit around turbans and hijabs

