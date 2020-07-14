Canada – U.S. border to remain closed till at least Aug. 21

The U.S. have not done enough to control the spread of COVID-19.

The United States and Canada border will remain closed till Aug. 21, according to a report from CBC. This follows a discussion between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump earlier this week, and is surely due to the horrendous state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The U.S. is currently recording over 60,000 new cases per day, as citizens as well as government officials have politicized the wearing of masks and other protective measures. The reopening of the United States / Canada border will be reevaluated close to the August deadline. At least one epidemiologist is predicting that the border will remain closed until a COVID-19 vaccine is administered. ■

For more news coverage, please visit our News section.