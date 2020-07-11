Canada invests over $2.5-million in First Nation mental health program

This afternoon it was announced that the Government of Canada is investing $2,657,560 to support the northern Ontario Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Mental Health and Addictions Pandemic Response Program, a First Nation-led initiative to help community members suffering from psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

“Our First Nations are taking extraordinary measures to keep safe, and many community members are experiencing heightened feelings of isolation and uncertainty, which has understandably resulted in increased levels of anxiety and depression. Without proper supports, people in these circumstances often turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms, and we need to ensure they receive the support they require. This innovative program sets out pathways to access mental health and addiction services and incorporates 24/7 rapid-access emergency and crisis support for members on and off reserve. I congratulate everyone involved in its development, and I thank the government for their quick action to fund these much-needed services.” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

See the announcement by Minister of Indigenous Affairs Marc Miller here:

An important investment of $2,657,560 to support the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Mental Health and Addictions Pandemic Response Program, a unique First Nation-led initiative responding to the specific health needs of community members in northern Ontario. #cdnpoli https://t.co/53FmdFqVas — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) July 10, 2020 NAN First Nation Mental Health and Addictions Pandemic Response Program

The program, which will be run by Keewaytinook Okimakanak (KO) eHealth and Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA) aims to provide the NAN community with equal access to 24/7 culturally appropriate crisis supports for substance use and mental health issues, administered by the Regional Health Authorities, Tribal Councils and community organizations.

Read more about Indigenous Services Canada on the government website.

For more news coverage, please visit our News section.