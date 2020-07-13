Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) extended till December

Before addressing the WE Charity scandal in a press briefing this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) extended through December, 2020. This is the third time the CEWS has been extended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that are eligible for the CEWS — and eligibility is expected to be made easier, according to the CBC — can receive 75 per cent of employee wages, retroactive from March 15.

