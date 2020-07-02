Cabaret Berlin is reopening on Saturday

After being closed since March 15 due to COVID-19, Village nightclub Cabaret Berlin has announced their reopening date: this Saturday, July 4, the club will welcome 50 people into the space, which will be reconfigured with additional seating. Guests must remain seated, and no dancing is allowed as per public health guidelines. Drinks will be served, music will be played (by DJ Davidé and guests) and masks are mandatory — guests can either bring their own masks or get a disposable mask at the door, with a donation to the bar. Guests are asked to remain at a two-metre distance from others, unless they’re from the same household.

Because space is so limited, a reservation is required, here. Admission is PWYC, with suggested minimum donations of $5 per person.

As they have been doing every couple of weeks since April, Cabaret Berlin will also be streaming the event on Twitch and Zoom.

More details about the Cabaret Berlin reopening event and safety measures can be found here.

