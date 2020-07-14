Best Breakfast / Brunch restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best restaurants for breakfast / brunch in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Breakfast / Brunch restaurants in Montreal

Vieux Vélo Arthurs Nosh Bar L’Avenue L’Oeufrier Cosmos Allô mon coco Bagel Etc. Green Spot Fabergé Larry’s

