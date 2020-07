Beavis and Butt-Head returns for two new seasons

Comedy Central has just announced that Beavis and Butt-Head, which originally ran from 1993 to 1997 on MTV, will be returning for two new seasons. Creator Mike Judge will also be coming back oversee the two new seasons, which could also lead to additional spinoffs.

