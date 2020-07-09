Bars to close at midnight in Montreal and across Quebec

According to CTV News, Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to announce during a 1 p.m. press conference today that bars in Montreal and across Quebec must close at midnight instead of the usual closing time of 3 a.m. This decision is being made in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is also expected that Minister Dubé will introduce a maximum capacity of 50 per cent, and mandatory customer registries. Bars, restaurants, cinemas and other indoor gathering places in Montreal and the rest of Quebec are already limited to a maximum of 50 people seated indoors.

This developmemt comes after the Dix30 bar Mile Public House became the source of a COVID-19 outbreak in the area.

More details to come. ■

For more news updates, please visit our News section.