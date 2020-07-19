Alberta is becoming the new COVID-19 hotspot in Canada

With the latest COVID-19 numbers update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Alberta now has more active cases per capita than any other province at 859 (19.4 cases per 100,000 people*), doubling the amount of per capita infections in Ontario (9.48 cases per 100,000). Quebec currently has 18.93 active cases per 100,000 people. There have been some concerns that the increase in cases has been due to the province’s early reopening last month, as well as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s reluctance to make masks mandatory, despite doctors repeatedly calling for the policy to be implemented. For the latest on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta, including the province’s active cases, please visit the Government of Alberta website.

* The population statistics are based on the Q2 2020 Quarterly Population estimates from Statistics Canada.

For the latest number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory, click here.

For more news coverage, please visit our News section.