La Presse has just reported that a dozen SPVM police cars in Montreal were burned overnight in the Plateau. This occurred in an SPVM parking lot on Iberville Street near the corner of St-Joseph Boulevard. At least seven of the Montreal police vehicles were completely burned and could not be salvaged. No damage to the property or evidence of arson were found at the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

See the latest news updates in the News section.