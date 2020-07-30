57% of Canadians believe the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing, released July 28, 57% of Canadians and 51% of Americans believe that the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for all when it becomes available. Of those same respondents, 70% of Canadians and 60% of Americans intended to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from July 24 to 26, 2020 among a randomly recruited sample of 1,517 Canadians and 1,004 Americans from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results, please click here.

