What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave & Criterion this week

Wasp Network (new on Netflix)

I know that I usually begin this column with the “biggest” Netflix release of the week, in terms of hype or budget or what have you, but this week I want to begin by pointing out that Netflix has a show called Floor Is Lava coming out today, based on that game you played as a child when you were in a situation where playing everything else was verboten. After this and the reality show in which horny singles were prevented from being horny, I have to say that a certain wing of Netflix programming is rapidly approaching Ow, My Balls! territory. On the feature-length originals front, the new Olivier Assayas film, Wasp Network, also drops today: a espionage drama about Cuban spies in America in the 1990s, it stars Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Edgar Ramirez, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura (Narcos).

Season two of Ryan Murphy’s The Politician starring Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch also streams as of today alongside French action movie Lost Bullet and Feel the Beat, a teen dance movie starring Sofia Carson (Descendants) and Enrico Colatoni (Just Shoot Me!). A little later this week (June 23), the new Eric André special, Legalize Everything, drops; it’s the only comedy special out this week. Rounding out the catalogue and licensed titles this week are The Meg, season 2 of Sons of Anarchy and Push.

New on Amazon Prime

Gemini Man (new on Amazon Prime)

It’s not a huge week over at Amazon either. The Amazon original 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, came out yesterday (a day early from its original planned release) — you can read our review here. A huge drop of Murdoch Mysteries is probably, volume-wise, the big event this week. The first 12 seasons and 3 TV movies are now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The only licensed film title out this week is Ang Lee’s ambitious, weird Gemini Man.

New on Crave

The Good Liar (new on Crave)

Over at Crave you can catch up with the Ian McKellen / Helen Mirren thriller The Good Liar from Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, Gods and Monsters) and the Nicolas Cage / Kelsey Grammer Southern Gothic thriller Grand Isle (I mean, you know you want to) before new seasons of The Chi and the brand-spanking-new reboot of Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys (both start on June 21).

New on Criterion Channel

Naked by Mike Leigh (new on Criterion)

I’m a big fan of British director Mike Leigh (I even interviewed him when his last film, Peterloo, came out last year); he’s the subject of a partial retrospective on the Channel this week, with 11 of his films (10 features and a short) being showcased. It’s rare that the Channel times a streaming release with the release of one of their physical products (on Blu-ray), but it’s happening this week with Scorsese Shorts, an extensive collection of Martin Scorsese’s early short films. It’s also accompanied by a series of 1920s and 1930s short films showcasing jazz artists of the periods — which have nothing to do with Scorsese, really, but are also a bunch of shorts making it to streaming at the same time! ■

