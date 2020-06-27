What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Prime and Criterion this week

A weekly roundup of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Prime and Criterion

New on Netflix

New months tend to be the busiest times on streaming services — it’s when licensing deals expire or come into play, which allows for the most variation. Netflix is also unveiling a big original title this week: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a comedy skewering the never-ending, always-corny European song contest. Will Ferrell (who also co-wrote) and Rachel McAdams play a couple of Icelandic musicians who are given the chance to represent their country in the contest; Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens co-star in the film, directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers). Also premiering this week is a new comedy special from George Lopez and Home Game, a docu-series about traditional sports from around the world.

Zodiac (new on Netflix)

On July 1, a smorgasbord of catalogue titles is released and, surprisingly, most of them are pretty good. Highlights include Catch Me If You Can, Once Upon A Time in the West, Stand by Me, The Big Short, True Grit, True Romance and Zodiac. The biggest thing to drop on the 1st, however, has to be their reboot of Unsolved Mysteries. On July 2, comic book adaptation Warrior Nun drops on the streaming giant’s platform and, while I know nothing about it, the title alone is relatively dope.

(It’s also worth noting that Netflix dropped the majority of Studio Ghibli’s output onto its platform yesterday without much warning, though the idea had seemingly been in the works for some time. Details here.)

New on Crave

Canada’s Drag Race (new on Crave)

Crave tends to have a much smaller pool of movies, especially if you aren’t part of the Starz package, and this week the selection is particularly small. Doctor Sleep, the Shining sequel starring Ewen Mcgregor and Rebecca Ferguson (see my review here), and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Clemency, starring Alfre Woodard, are the only two features to drop this week. It’s richer on the TV front, with the six-part docuseries I’ll Be Gone In the Dark premiering on June 28. The show is based on the book by the late Michelle McNamara, about her search for the Golden State Killer. On July 1, the latest seasons of South Park and Dr. Who are also made available for streaming; on July 2, catch the Crave original Canada’s Drag Race.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Rabbit Hole (new on Amazon Prime Video)

As always, Amazon Prime Video proves to be the streaming service with the most varied and unpredictable selection of catalog titles. This week it ranges from arthouse faves like Rabbit Hole (2010) to Anaconda and the fourth Iron Eagle movie, with rewatchable crowdpleasers like Pineapple Express and Hitch thrown in there for good measure. The final season of Suits is also made available as of July 1.

New on Criterion Channel

Young Ahmed (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion Channel has been incredible at curating programs that are so extensive that I almost immediately know I won’t get to explore them as deeply as I want to. This week, it’s a 23-film retrospective of the Czech New Wave — a program that includes many staples of the Criterion library (early Milos Forman and Jiri Menzel) but also several rare and little-seen films from the movement. On Monday June 29, you can catch up with Rumble: The Indians Who Rock the World, a recent documentary exploring the contributions of First Nations musicians to the cult of rock ‘n’ roll. On July 1, catch the little-seen Between the Lines, a journalism drama from Joan Micklin Silver that also marks one of the first lead roles for Jeff Goldblum. Finally, the Channel has the exclusive streaming rights for Young Ahmed, the newest film from the Dardenne brothers. ■

