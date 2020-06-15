WATCH: The all-star Polaris Music Prize long list reveal

The list of the top 40 Canadian albums is being announced at noon.

The annual Polaris Music Prize is getting underway today with the announcement of the long list — the 40 Canadian albums in contention for the $50K prize, as selected by a panel of Canadian music-critics. Check out the list of presenters who’ll be making the long list announcement:

The short list of 10 albums will be announced in July, with the gala to follow in September. Watch the Polaris Music Prize long list reveal (at noon ET) here:

