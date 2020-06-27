WATCH: Pointe-à-Callière staff rescue and reunite a duckling with its mom

On Friday morning, Montreal archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière shared a video of a duckling being saved by two employees outside their Old Port space. The baby duck, which fell through the grate of a sewer near the museum, was rescued using a parking cone tied to a string. Once the duck was safely lifted out of the sewer, it was reunited with its mother.
Pointe-à-Callière shared the video, which was originally posted by their communications director Marion Malique, on Facebook with the following message:
“🦆 RESCUE OF DUCK IN FRONT OF THE MUSEUM 🦆 Employees of Pointe-à-Callière came to the aid of a duckling that fell into a storm sewer with an orange cone. This is a typical Montreal rescue to celebrate the reopening of the Montreal Museum! 🥳”
You can check out the super sweet video below.
Pointe-à-Callière reopened on Thursday. For information about their programming, please visit their website.
For more news updates, please visit our News section.