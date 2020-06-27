On Friday morning, Montreal archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière shared a video of a duckling being saved by two employees outside their Old Port space. The baby duck, which fell through the grate of a sewer near the museum, was rescued using a parking cone tied to a string. Once the duck was safely lifted out of the sewer, it was reunited with its mother.

Pointe-à-Callière shared the video, which was originally posted by their communications director Marion Malique, on Facebook with the following message:

“🦆 RESCUE OF DUCK IN FRONT OF THE MUSEUM 🦆 Employees of Pointe-à-Callière came to the aid of a duckling that fell into a storm sewer with an orange cone. This is a typical Montreal rescue to celebrate the reopening of the Montreal Museum! 🥳”

You can check out the super sweet video below.

Travailler à Pointe-à-Callière, cité d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal, c’est aussi travailler avec des humains… Posted by Marion Malique on Thursday, June 25, 2020 WATCH: Pointe-à-Callière staff rescue and reunite a duckling with its mom

Pointe-à-Callière reopened on Thursday. For information about their programming, please visit their website.

