Trudeau commencement speech to Carleton class of 2020: “You got this.”

“Recent events have just opened our eyes to what was in front of us all along: that you care.”

Instead of the usual press briefing outside of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a virtual commencement speech to Carleton University’s graduating class of 2020 this morning.

“We all know that Canada didn’t happen by accident and won’t continue without effort,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “And if there is such a thing as Canadian exceptionalism, it’s not the belief that Canada is the best country in the world. It’s knowing that we could be; that our work is never finished; that our golden age is always ahead of us. I know the future can seem especially daunting, but believe me when I say you have everything that you need — not only to achieve, succeed and build, but to be happy. No one gets to choose the world in which they graduate, but you do get to choose the world that will be your legacy.

“You, the class of 2020, are different. You were always different. Recent events have just opened our eyes to what was in front of us all along: that you care, and you care about each other. You care about people that you’ve never met and never will. You care about what happens next. I know you got this, and so do you.”

See the entire speech in the video below (Trudeau begins speaking at the five-minute mark):

LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a commencement speech to the Carleton University Class of 2020. https://t.co/D0rAqDYBtR — APTN News (@APTNNews) June 10, 2020 Justin Trudeau commencement speech to Carleton University class of 2020

