VIDEO: Valérie Plante on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just released a statement celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day, encouraging everyone across Canada to familiarize themselves with the contributions made by First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

“On June 21, we are celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day, which is an opportunity to highlight the exceptional contribution of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people to history, culture and our society.”

En ce 21 juin, nous soulignons la Journée nationale des peuples autochtones, qui est l'occasion de souligner l’apport exceptionnel des Premières Nations, des Inuits et des Métis à l’histoire, à la culture et à notre société. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/oOzd17Gdxs — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 21, 2020 Montreal mayor Valérie Plante on National Indigenous Peoples Day

For more information on the various events today, please visit the official National Indigenous Peoples Day government portal.

