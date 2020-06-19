Valérie Plante highlights Nelson Mandela’s Montreal visit

Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement on the anniversary of the Montreal visit of Nelson Mandela, which happened 30 years ago today. Mandela came to Montreal after spending 27 years in prison, and had some amazing things to say about our city. “Even while we were in prison, we came to know this city as a home of the struggle against apartheid, a friend of our people, an enemy of racist tyranny and a source of strength to us, because the position you took served as assurance to all our people that nobody could deny us freedom,” Mandela said during his visit. Plante continues to urge citizens to continue the fight against racism and discrimination.

“30 years since the visit of Nelson Mandela in Montreal. Let us celebrate this leader of the South African resistance, who fought his whole life against apartheid and inequality and for social justice, and continue to fight against racism and discrimination.”

30 ans déjà depuis le passage de Nelson Mandela à Montréal. Célébrons ce leader de la résistance sud-africaine qui s’est battu toute sa vie contre l'apartheid et les inégalités et pour la justice sociale et continuons de lutter contre le racisme et les discriminations. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/0Ww2thT8sH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 19, 2020 Valerie Plante highlights the Montreal visit of Nelson Mandella in 1990

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please also click here.