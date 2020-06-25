UPDATED June 24, 2020, 10:10 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 28,757 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada, including the following breakdown by province and territory:
Quebec 25,786
Ontario 2,049
Alberta 538
British Columbia 162
Saskatchewan 101
New Brunswick 16
Manitoba 15
Nova Scotia 0
Newfoundland and Labrador 0
Prince Edward Island 0
Yukon 0
Northwest Territories 0
Nunavut 0
