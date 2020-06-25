The latest number of COVID-19 active cases by province and territory.

UPDATE: There are 28,757 active cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Confirmed cases per million inhabitants by province/territory. By UmpireRay - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88126563

UPDATED June 24, 2020, 10:10 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 28,757 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada, including the following breakdown by province and territory:

Quebec 25,786

Ontario 2,049

Alberta 538

British Columbia 162

Saskatchewan 101

New Brunswick 16

Manitoba 15

Nova Scotia 0

Newfoundland and Labrador 0

Prince Edward Island 0

Yukon 0

Northwest Territories 0

Nunavut 0

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.